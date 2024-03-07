Dero (DERO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44,025.07

Dero (DERO) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Dero has a market capitalization of $68.41 million and $44,025.07 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $4.78 or 0.00007119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,140.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.55 or 0.00647217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00132156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00057467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00214850 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00054994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00160945 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.