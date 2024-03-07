Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €3.74 ($4.07) and last traded at €3.82 ($4.15). 872,447 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.82 ($4.16).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Up 9.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.99.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG operates as a specialist bank for investments in commercial real estate and public infrastructure projects in Europe and the United States of America. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Public Investment Finance, and Value Portfolio segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides financing for professional real estate investors, which includes professional national and international real estate companies, institutional investors, and property funds to financed properties comprising office buildings, properties for residential use, retail, and logistic properties, as well as hotel business.

