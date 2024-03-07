DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €5.72 ($6.21) and last traded at €5.68 ($6.17). Approximately 202,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.65 ($6.14).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $713.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.55.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

