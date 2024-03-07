Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 54,000 shares changing hands.

Diamcor Mining Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

