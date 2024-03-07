Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 90,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,417. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.24. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

