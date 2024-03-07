Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.53

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.53 and last traded at $89.53, with a volume of 32349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.50.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2457 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 56.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

