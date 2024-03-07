Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.53

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.53 and last traded at $89.53, with a volume of 32349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.50.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2457 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
