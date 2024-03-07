Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €46.85 ($50.92) and last traded at €46.65 ($50.71). Approximately 9,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.30 ($50.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.15.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

