Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Director Sells $38,590.00 in Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $38,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,837.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Len Sturm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Len Sturm sold 100 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $3,936.00.

DFH stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 319,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,919. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 242.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 157,807 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 100,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

