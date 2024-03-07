Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Boosted by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 166.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.30. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 115.49%.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

