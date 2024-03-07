Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) CEO Ahn Luis Von Sells 13,600 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,833,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $211.87. 584,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,486. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.09 and a 200-day moving average of $186.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 623.17 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $245.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUOL. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after acquiring an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,403,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after acquiring an additional 402,222 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

