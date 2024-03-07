Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.95. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $30.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DYN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,220.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 162,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $3,765,039.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,985,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,644,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,082,507 shares of company stock valued at $47,630,605 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

