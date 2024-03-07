Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.25. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 48,313 shares.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

