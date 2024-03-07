ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.78

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.78 and traded as low as C$2.49. ECN Capital shares last traded at C$2.54, with a volume of 282,189 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ECN. TD Securities raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.94.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.76%.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
