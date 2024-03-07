eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ EFTR traded down $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 158,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,981. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.52. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFTR. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 123,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.