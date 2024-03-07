Elastos (ELA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.68 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, Elastos has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $84.99 million and $1.68 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $3.87 or 0.00005751 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,461,949 coins and its circulating supply is 21,943,972 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

