Electroneum Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.28 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $93.29 million and $1.28 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 59.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003898 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,967,085,755 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

