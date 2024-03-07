Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.23

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 87987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Element Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares in the company, valued at $16,341,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $269,212.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,327,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,232,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,154,000 after buying an additional 798,662 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,756,000 after buying an additional 163,426 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,390,000 after buying an additional 188,350 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 47.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

