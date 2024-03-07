Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

TAN traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,060. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.52.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

