Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 49,482 iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

CMF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.89. 197,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,831. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.