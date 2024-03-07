Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PIO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000.

Invesco Global Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PIO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.29. 10,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,115. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $293.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Invesco Global Water ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Global Water ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

