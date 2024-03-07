Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 194 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.13. 1,171,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.32 and its 200-day moving average is $190.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMT

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.