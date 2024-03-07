Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

Danaher stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.08. 1,643,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,911. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $187.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.50 and its 200 day moving average is $231.15.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

