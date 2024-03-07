Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.23. 136,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $102.43.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

