Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,642 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,058,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,641,000 after buying an additional 147,708 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 52.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,226,000 after purchasing an additional 163,339 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.40. 76,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,285. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

