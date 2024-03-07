ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Price Down 2.2%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 209,122 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 106,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

ENDRA Life Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.

Institutional Trading of ENDRA Life Sciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDRA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 46.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 207.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 39,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

