Energi Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $16.82 million and approximately $734,656.07 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00063867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00021894 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00020464 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009155 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,572,869 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

