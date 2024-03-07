Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Friday, March 8th.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRDA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. 69,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,795. The stock has a market cap of $419.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of -0.52. Entrada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRDA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Insider Activity at Entrada Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 10,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $160,132.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,768.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $207,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 12.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

