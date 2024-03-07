EOS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.39 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00001848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $766.10 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded up 41.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001737 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001617 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001320 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,119,378,322 coins and its circulating supply is 1,119,378,321 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.