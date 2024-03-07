EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $316.21

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $316.21 and last traded at $314.69, with a volume of 233132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $310.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.93 and a 200-day moving average of $269.06.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,797. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

