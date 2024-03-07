ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Director Sells $85,172.00 in Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESAB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.03. 140,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,781. ESAB Co. has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.33.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.51 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 7.40%. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ESAB from $84.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ESAB by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

