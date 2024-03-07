Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.06. 290,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,843. The company has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $277.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.45 and its 200 day moving average is $246.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

