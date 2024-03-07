Ethereum (ETH) Price Tops $3,897.44

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $468.12 billion and approximately $21.92 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $3,897.44 or 0.05804888 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00064111 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00022447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00021850 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00020308 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003684 BTC.

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,109,168 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

