European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock Price Down 4.6%

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.61. 528,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 589,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on EWCZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on European Wax Center from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.
Read Our Latest Research Report on European Wax Center
European Wax Center Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,843,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,873,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,593,000 after acquiring an additional 644,866 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in European Wax Center by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,126,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 642,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in European Wax Center by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,033,000 after purchasing an additional 639,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the first quarter valued at $11,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.
European Wax Center Company Profile
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than European Wax Center
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.