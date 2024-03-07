European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock Price Down 4.6%

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.61. 528,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 589,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EWCZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on European Wax Center from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $922.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,843,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,873,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,593,000 after acquiring an additional 644,866 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in European Wax Center by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,126,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 642,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in European Wax Center by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,033,000 after purchasing an additional 639,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the first quarter valued at $11,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

