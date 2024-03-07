Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Trading Up 0.5%

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €17.34 ($18.85) and last traded at €17.28 ($18.78). 902,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.19 ($18.68).
Evonik Industries Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of €17.42 and a 200 day moving average of €17.48.
About Evonik Industries
Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evonik Industries
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.