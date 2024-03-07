Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Trading Up 0.5%

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €17.34 ($18.85) and last traded at €17.28 ($18.78). 902,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.19 ($18.68).

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of €17.42 and a 200 day moving average of €17.48.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

