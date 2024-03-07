Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.89

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 115013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.
Evotec Trading Up 2.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.98.
About Evotec
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
