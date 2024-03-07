Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $301,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.35. The stock had a trading volume of 920,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,089. The company has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.56. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.