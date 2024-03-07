Fairfield Bush & CO. Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 58.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,329 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 108.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 62.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,382 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.61. 869,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,456. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.81 and a 200 day moving average of $227.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $152.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

