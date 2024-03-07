FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.26

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share by the shipping service provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

FedEx has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. FedEx has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FedEx to earn $21.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $248.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx has a 1 year low of $190.83 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.56.

View Our Latest Report on FedEx

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.