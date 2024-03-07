Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Posts Earnings Results

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Ferguson Trading Up 0.3 %

Ferguson stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.02. 815,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $217.32.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FERG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.