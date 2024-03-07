Fetch.ai Price Hits $2.61 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $2.61 or 0.00003899 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 66.3% higher against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 835,712,393 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

