Financial Analysis: Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) versus PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB)

Taysha Gene Therapies and PharmaCyte Biotech are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies -1,498.57% N/A -90.72% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -8.00% -5.92%

Risk and Volatility

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

25.9% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and PharmaCyte Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies $2.50 million 188.46 -$166.01 million ($2.58) -0.98 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$4.32 million ($0.59) -3.47

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. PharmaCyte Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taysha Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies and PharmaCyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 7 0 3.00 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus price target of $5.71, suggesting a potential upside of 126.76%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreatic and other solid cancerous tumors; a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes, which include encapsulated genetically modified insulin-producing cells; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the cannabis plant. It has a research agreement with the University of Technology, Sydney to create a version of melligen cells to treat diabetes. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

