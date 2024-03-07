FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 234 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 132,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $7.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,720. The company has a market capitalization of $98.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.90. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

