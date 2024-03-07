FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $46.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,396.53. 2,752,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,690. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $647.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,209.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,018.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,134.45.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

