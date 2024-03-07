FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 407 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certuity LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TT stock traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $288.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,192. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $289.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.13 and its 200-day moving average is $230.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.23%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,876.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,592,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,122 shares of company stock worth $5,384,619 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.71.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

