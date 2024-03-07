FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 743 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,271,836,000 after purchasing an additional 116,855 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 53,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.19. The company had a trading volume of 759,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $245.29.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

