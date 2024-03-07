Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG) Trading Down 3.8%

Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 125,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 976,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Fintech Select Ltd, Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25.
About Fintech Select Ltd,
Fintech Select Ltd, formerly SelectCore Ltd, is a provider of point-of-sale transaction processing and electronic distribution solutions for the prepaid telecom and financial services market. The Company operates in two segments: distribution of prepaid wireless airtime and providing prepaid card services.
