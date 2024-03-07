First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Nayda Rivera Sells 15,000 Shares

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FBP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.40. 773,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,161. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $299.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

