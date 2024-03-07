First Foundation Advisors Buys 420 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $31,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

GSLC traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.30. 179,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $102.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.79.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

