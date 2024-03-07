First Foundation Advisors Has $11.85 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Linde were worth $11,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,892,774,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.20.

Linde Stock Up 0.4 %

LIN stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $465.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $419.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.74. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $324.11 and a twelve month high of $467.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

