First Foundation Advisors Purchases 2,200 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barclays PLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,548,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $445.45. 43,985,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,893,961. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $446.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.30.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

